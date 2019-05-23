Key Figure in Ex-Vice Minister's Sex, Bribery Scandal Arrested

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court issued an arrest warrant for a key figure in the 2013 sex and bribery scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday accepted the prosecution's request to arrest construction contractor Yoon Jung-cheon on charges of bribery and sexual assault, saying the major charges against him were proven and that the suspect may attempt to destroy evidence.The arrest came about a month after the court rejected the prosecution's first warrant request for Yoon. Prosecutors requested the warrant for the second time on Tuesday.Yoon is accused of regularly sexually assaulting a woman and forcing her to provide sexual services to men, including the former vice minister who was arrested on bribery charges last week, from around 2006.The construction contractor is also accused of borrowing about two billion won from a woman and not paying her back.