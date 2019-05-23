Presidential Office Finds Diplomat who Leaked Phone Conversation between Moon, Trump

Photo : KBS News

An official at the South Korean Embassy in the U.S. has been found to have leaked phone talks between the presidents of the U.S. and South Korea to an opposition lawmaker.The presidential office said on Wednesday it conducted a probe into the leak and discovered that a councilor at the embassy had viewed the record of the phone conversation a day after the talks.Earlier this month, Rep. Khang Hyo-shang of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said that President Moon Jae-in had asked U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone conversation to visit South Korea immediately after his trip to Japan in late May, citing an unnamed diplomatic source in the U.S.At the time, the presidential office and the White House did not disclose the details of the phone talks in their official statements.According to the presidential office, the councilor, who went to the same high school as Rep. Khang, delivered the details of the leaders' conversation via a phone call.Trump is set to visit South Korea late next month to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea and the U.S.- South Korea alliance with Moon.