US Treasury Secretary: Trump Committed to Enforcement of Sanctions

Write: 2019-05-23 09:23:04Update: 2019-05-23 10:15:04

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump remains committed to the continued enforcement of sanctions against North Korea. 

The secretary made the remarks on Wednesday during a House Financial Services Committee hearing. 

Mnuchin reaffirmed that Washington will continue the enforcement of sanctions, saying they had an important effect in bringing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. 

Regarding criticism of the insufficient enforcement of financial sanctions against the North, the secretary said that a senior official at the Treasury in charge of terrorism and financial intelligence discussed the matter with financial institutions during a recent foreign trip. Mnuchin added that his department is currently focusing on individuals involved in money laundering.
