US Treasury Secretary: Trump Committed to Enforcement of Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump remains committed to the continued enforcement of sanctions against North Korea.The secretary made the remarks on Wednesday during a House Financial Services Committee hearing.Mnuchin reaffirmed that Washington will continue the enforcement of sanctions, saying they had an important effect in bringing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table.Regarding criticism of the insufficient enforcement of financial sanctions against the North, the secretary said that a senior official at the Treasury in charge of terrorism and financial intelligence discussed the matter with financial institutions during a recent foreign trip. Mnuchin added that his department is currently focusing on individuals involved in money laundering.