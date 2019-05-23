Foreign Carmakers to Recall 4,200 Vehicles

Photo : YONHAP News

Six foreign carmakers will voluntarily recall nearly 42-hundred vehicles to repair faulty components.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Thursday, Porsche, Honda Motor, Peugeot, Volvo, BMW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles(FCA) plan to recall 12 types of models.Porsche will recall about 28-hundred Panamera sports cars to fix a defective air blower in the air conditioning system, while Honda Korea will recall 880 vehicles including Odyssey minivans to address a faulty timing belt.Other issues include a deficient air bag system in the Jeep Renegade sport utility vehicle imported by FCA and a defective cooling water hose in the Volvo XC90 SUV.