N. Korean Diplomat Calls US Seizure of Ship 'Biggest Stumbling Block' in Bilateral Relations

Photo : KBS News

A North Korean diplomat repeated calls for the U.S. to return a North Korean cargo ship, calling the U.S. seizure of the ship the "biggest stumbling block" in bilateral relations.North Korea's Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Han Tae-song made the remarks on Wednesday during an interview with Reuters, warning the U.S. against using the "logic of strength" against Pyongyang.Han said that it would be the greatest miscalculation if the U.S. thought North Korea is among the countries where American-style logic of strength or pressure could work.The envoy added that the Trump administration must make a "big decision" on lifting sanctions before the stalled nuclear negotiations can resume.The interview came a day after North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song made similar remarks in a rare news conference at the UN headquarters in New York.