Pres. Office Contacted Plaintiffs of Forced Labor Lawsuit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has reportedly contacted the plaintiffs of a lawsuit seeking compensation from Japanese companies for their forced wartime labor.In separate rulings, Korean courts ordered Nachi-Fujikoshi and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, now called Nippon Steel Corporation, to compensate the Korean victims. After the Japanese firms failed to pay, the Korean victims filed a motion earlier this month seeking the selloff of the firms' seized assets in Korea.An official at the office of the presidential secretary for civil society reportedly met with the representatives of the plaintiffs last week to listen to their opinions, positions and future plans regarding the motion.A presidential official confirmed that the meeting took place, but added it had no specific goals or agenda.There is speculation that the presidential office is trying to find a breakthrough in the strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo in order to realize a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka next month.