US Says It Is Open to Negotiations With N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department reaffirmed that it is open to negotiations with North Korea.State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters on Wednesday that although President Donald Trump said he was disappointed by recent proceedings, he has been making clear that his country is open to negotiations with the North.The spokesperson made the remark when asked whether the U.S. will actively take action to reopen talks or wait for the North's next move following Seoul's announcement that it would provide humanitarian aid to the regime in the hopes of rekindling dialogue.Ortagus cited remarks by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told him “at least six times” that he would denuclearize his country.The State Department also said on Tuesday that it remains open to diplomatic negotiations with the North, though it stressed the need for UN member countries to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang after the regime demanded that Washington quickly return a seized cargo ship.