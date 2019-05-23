OECD and 6 Countries Adopt Policy Guidelines on AI

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) and six other countries have adopted a set of intergovernmental policy guidelines on artificial intelligence(AI). The guidelines are virtually the first international standards on the future of AI.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The OECD’s 36 member countries on Wednesday unanimously adopted the OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence along with Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru and Romania.The adoption came during the organization’s annual Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris.Though not legally binding, the latest principles are expected to serve as a key standard for the future of technologies related to AI and robots, given that there are currently no principles related to AI.The latest principles state that AI should benefit the planet by driving inclusive growth, sustainable development and well-being.They also stipulate that AI systems should be designed to respect the rule of law, human rights, democratic values and diversity, in addition to including appropriate safeguards such as enabling human intervention when necessary.The OECD Principles also made it clear that there should be transparency and responsible disclosures regarding AI systems.The organization called on governments to facilitate public and private investment in research and development to spur innovation in trustworthy AI and to cooperate across borders and sectors by sharing information, developing standards and working towards the responsible stewardship of AI.Serving as vice-chair of this year’s Ministerial Council Meeting, South Korea led the active discussions on the latest principles.OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría said while AI offers remarkable benefits for societies and economies, it also raises new challenges and is “fueling anxieties and ethical concerns.”He stressed that the latest principles will be a global reference point for trustworthy AI so that people can harness its opportunities in a way that delivers the best outcomes for all.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.