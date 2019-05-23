Moon & Bush Discuss Legacy of Late Roh Moo-hyun

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has thanked former U.S. President George W. Bush for visiting South Korea to attend a memorial service marking the tenth anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun’s death.Moon met Bush at the presidential office on Thursday and told him that the former U.S. president’s participation in the memorial event is a symbolic move that demonstrates the strong South Korea-U.S. alliance.Bush, who has taken up drawing, plans to deliver a portrait of Roh to the late president's family during the memorial service. Moon said he believes Bush's gift will be of significant comfort to the bereaved family.The president cited that Bush, together with Roh, played a crucial role in making the South Korea-U.S. alliance more comprehensive by pursuing the adoption of the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement and six-party nuclear talks.Moon said that he and U.S. President Donald Trump are working together closely to further advance the alliance.