Foreign Experts Urge S. Korea to Continue Investing in Nuclear Energy

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking the 60th anniversary of South Korea's nuclear energy industry this week, foreign experts attending the annual Korea Atomic Power Conference on Jeju Island urged Seoul to continue investing in nuclear energy.U.S. Nuclear Energy Institute President and CEO Maria Korsnick said on Wednesday that while she understands Seoul's nuclear phase-out policy, she hopes to see South Korea maintain its nuclear energy and take opportunities to build nuclear plants in other countries.United Arab Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation CEO Mohamed Al Hammadi highlighted that nuclear power is a type of energy source, which should be actively developed in order to achieve decarbonization.In line with its phase-out policy, the Moon Jae-in administration recently decided not to extend the life cycle of the nation's existing 24 nuclear power plants, while suspending construction of new plants in the future.