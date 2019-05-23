Parties Vow to Fulfill Unrealized Dreams of Late Pres. Roh

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor parties were united in vowing to fulfill the unrealized dreams of former President Roh Moo-hyun on the tenth anniversary of his death.The DP on Thursday highlighted Roh's life-long commitment to fighting regionalism and social privileges in order to reform South Korean politics, vowing to uphold his values of equality, national unity and balanced development.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said efforts to fulfill Roh's tasks of breaking down regionalism and authoritarianism are ongoing, calling on the rival parties to set aside political differences to normalize the National Assembly.The minor Party for Democracy and Peace and Justice Party also pledged to do their part to realize Roh's vision to create a world centered on people.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party urged the Moon Jae-in administration to look back on the flexibility exercised by the former Roh Moo-hyun administration in implementing state policies. Its leader Hwang Kyo-ahn didn't attend Thursday's anniversary event.