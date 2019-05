Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

The number of subscribers to KBS World TV's YouTube channel has surpassed ten million.KBS World reached the milestone at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, after reaching the five-million mark in 2017.The channel, introduced in 2007, provides clips of KBS dramas and variety shows such as "Music Bank" and "The Return of Superman" with subtitles in various languages.Its subscribers hail from 135 countries around the world with about 96 percent of the subscribers connecting from overseas.