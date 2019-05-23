Unfinished Dreams Highlighted at 10th Anniv. of President Roh's Passing

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A memorial service marking the tenth anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun's death was held in his hometown of Bongha Village in the southeastern part of the country. Prominent political figures, including former U.S. President George W. Bush, were in attendance.Choi You Sun reports.Report:[Nat sound: Commemoration event on 10th anniv. of former President Roh Moo-hyun]Over 10-thousand people from around the country gathered at Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province on Thursday to commemorate the life and legacy of former President Roh Moo-hyun.This year marks the tenth anniversary of the death of Roh, who jumped off a cliff behind his home in Bongha amid the prosecution's widening probe into allegations that his family members accepted illicit funds.In his memorial address, National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, who served as Roh's first chief of staff, said bidding farewell to the late president was too much of a grief to bear.[Sound bite: National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang (Korean)]"Your election on December 19, 2002 was itself the symbol of resolving regionalism.Three state tasks have yet to be accomplished: 'The Era of East Asian Peace and Prosperity,''Democracy with the People,' and 'Balanced Development of a Co-prosperous Society'We will march again for the dream of Roh Moo-hyun."Moon added that South Koreans overcame the anguish of his death and participated in candlelight vigils to create a new nation moving towards peace.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the late president embraced challenges no one had ever dared to take on and endured setbacks never before experienced.Lee said Roh's existence was hope for the ordinary people and his defiance was the people's dream.Also in attendance was former U.S. President George W. Bush, who was in office when Roh was South Korea's president from 2003 to 2008, and First Lady Kim Jung-sook.[Sound bite: Former US President George W. Bush (English)]"President Roh stood for what he believed was best for his country. And may we had some differences but no disagreement ever outweighed our shared belief in the importance of U.S.-South Korea relationship."Prior to Thursday's ceremony, Bush met with former First Lady Kwon Yang-sook and presented a portrait of Roh that he had painted himself.[Sound bite: Former US President George W. Bush (English)]"I painted a kind and sympathetic man. I painted a man who respected fundamental rights of all citizens and today I pray that his vision for human rights in Korea will extend north across the border."While the leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties were in attendance, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's leader Hwang Kyo-ahn decided not to attend.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.