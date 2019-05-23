Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.26%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost five-point-27 points, or point-26 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-59-point-59.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing ten-point-04 points, or one-point-42 percent, to close at 696-point-89.



It's the first time Korea's secondary bourse has closed below 700 since January 23rd.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-six-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-189-point-two won.