Minister Promises No Housing Deregulation to Boost Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee has ensured once again that there will be no easing of regulations on the housing market as a way to boost the economy.Kim made the assurance in a meeting with reporters on Thursday, stressing that easing the public burden on housing is the government’s basic duty.The minister said a set of measures implemented last September in response to overheating property investments are helping stabilize the real estate market and should be further enforced. She emphasized that if any deregulation is to be implemented, it will be done in a way that offers more opportunities and assistance for those without houses or those who need a place to live.Kim also expected a smooth implementation of the government’s plans to increase the housing supply. She said the plan will help stabilize the market by dispersing housing needs across many parts of the country.The minister vowed to do her best to supply more public rental houses, and successfully implement housing policies targeting those in need such as young people, newly-weds and the elderly.