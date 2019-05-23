16th Korea Week Event Opens in China

Photo : YONHAP News

A weeklong event called Korea Week that celebrates friendship and cooperation between South Korea and China has kicked off in Shenyang, China.South Korea's Consul General in Shenyang Lim Byung-jin spoke at an opening ceremony held at Shenyang New World EXPO on Thursday morning.He said that Shenyang will play a pivotal role as a hub city in Korea-China economic and trade cooperation, particularly when an envisioned train line connects it to Seoul through North Korea.The vice mayor of the Chinese city also remarked that the Korea Week event has come to encapsulate the two countries' cooperative ties and conveyed hopes for a win-win relationship.The event, which this year features food displays, concerts, trade consultations and more, resumed last year after diplomatic friction between South Korea and China derailed Korea Week in 2016 and 2017.