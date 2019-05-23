US Alerts Seoul on Security of 5G Equipment

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly asked South Korea not to use products made by Chinese telecom giant Huawei.Seoul's Foreign Ministry issued a statement Thursday, saying the U.S. has underscored the importance of ensuring the security of fifth-generation mobile network equipment, and added that Seoul is aware of Washington's stance.The ministry said the two sides have continued to discuss the issue but details of the consultations can't be disclosed.Earlier, the U.S. State Department reportedly told Seoul's Foreign Ministry there were security concerns regarding South Korea's use of 5G-related Huawei products.The Seoul government is believed to have stated that it understands the U.S. position but that it's difficult to intervene in the private sector.Major mobile carrier LG Uplus is one South Korean firm that uses components produced by Huawei in its 5G network.