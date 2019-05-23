Mail Carriers' Labor Union Calls for Better Working Conditions

Photo : YONHAP News

A union of mail carriers in South Korea is calling for better working conditions following the death of a young colleague this month.During the rally in front of the presidential office on Thursday, the Korean Postal Workers’ Union demanded the recruitment of two-thousand extra mail carriers and the practical implementation of the five-day workweek system. The union also urged the head of Korea Post to resign.They emphasized the death of Lee Eun-jang, a postman in his 30s who died in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province on May 13th, was work-related, adding 191 other mail carriers also died on duty due to overwork or accidents between 2008 and last year.The protesters criticized the management at Korea Post for ignoring their call for two-thousand new mail carriers even though the organization was advised to do so by a trilateral panel of labor, management and government representatives.