US Defense Chief to Visit S. Korea, Japan Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will depart for a trip to South Korea, Japan and other countries next week.The U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement on Thursday that Shanahan will embark on a trip to Hawaii, Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo starting on Tuesday.The Pentagon said Secretary Shanahan will attend the Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore where he will meet with key leaders from the region and announce the defense department’s new strategy for the Indo-Asia Pacific.The statement added that throughout his trip, Shanahan will meet with key leaders to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral and multilateral meetings with senior officials.The U.S. defense chief is expected to visit South Korea after the three-day Shangri La Dialogue set to open next Friday.