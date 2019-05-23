Hydrogen Tank Explosion Kills 2 in Gangneung

A hydrogen tank explosion killed two people and left six injured in the eastern city of Gangneung.
According to fire authorities, three hydrogen tanks blew up at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday at Gangwon Technopark, a factory-type venture complex in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul.
Authorities suspect the explosion took place during a test run of the three tanks. One of the three was completely destroyed in the explosion while the other two were severely damaged.
The victims were venture businessmen and researchers on a field trip from other provinces. The six injured people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The tank was reportedly used by a fuel-cell company at the park, which was established in 2007 and currently accommodates 28 venture companies.