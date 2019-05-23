Hydrogen Tank Explosion Kills 2 in Gangneung

Photo : YONHAP News

A hydrogen tank explosion killed two people and left six injured in the eastern city of Gangneung.According to fire authorities, three hydrogen tanks blew up at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday at Gangwon Technopark, a factory-type venture complex in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul.Authorities suspect the explosion took place during a test run of the three tanks. One of the three was completely destroyed in the explosion while the other two were severely damaged.The victims were venture businessmen and researchers on a field trip from other provinces. The six injured people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.The tank was reportedly used by a fuel-cell company at the park, which was established in 2007 and currently accommodates 28 venture companies.