Inter-Korean Civic Groups Meet in China After N. Korea's Abrupt Cancellation

Photo : KBS News

Civic groups of South and North Korea held a surprise meeting in China after an abrupt cancellation and shared concerns over a serious deadlock in inter-Korean relations.The South Korean Committee for Implementation of the June 15 Joint Declaration said ten officials from the committee met with its North Korean counterparts and representatives from overseas branches for working-level talks in Shenyang on Thursday.The committee said the participants voiced concerns over the deadlock in cross-border relations and shared the assessment that inter-Korean relations are at a crossroads.The three sides reportedly agreed to make earnest efforts to ensure the thorough and faithful implementation of inter-Korean accords, but made no specific agreements.North Korea abruptly canceled the meeting earlier on Thursday, citing the South Korean media's distortion of the meeting, but later agreed to the talks.Meanwhile, the planned meetings between North Korea and Movement of One Korea and the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation in Shenyang have been canceled.