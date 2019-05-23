US Says it Followed International Laws over Seizure of N. Korean Ship

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department said that the U.S. handled issues according to international laws in relation to the seizure of a North Korean cargo ship.State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a news briefing on Thursday that the U.S. respects international laws, when asked to comment on North Korean ambassador to the UN Kim Song's strong criticism of the U.S.' seizure of the "Wise Honest."Kim said in a rare news conference on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York that his country is condemning the seizure and called on the U.S. to return the ship without delay.Regarding negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, Ortagus said there is nothing to announce at the moment and that while some of the recent developments are disappointing, the U.S. remains open to dialogue with the North.