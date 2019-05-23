S. Korea to Donate $3.5 Mln to UNICEF for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will be donating three-point-five million dollars to the UN Children's Fund(UNICEF) for aid projects in North Korea.According to the Voice of America on Friday, UNICEF will take 44 percent of the eight-million dollar donation that South Korea recently pledged to international agencies to help North Korea.A UNICEF spokesperson said that the generous contribution by South Korea is hugely welcome.The funds will be used to treat diarrhea in 450-thousand children under the age of five as well as distributing essential pneumonia medication for two-point-eight million people.According to UNICEF, which has been supporting North Korean children since 1985, one out of five children aged under five are suffering from stunted growth while three percent have acute malnutrition.The organization plans to raise 19-point-five million dollars this year for humanitarian projects in the North.The South Korean government announced last week that it would donate eight-million dollars to the World Food Programme and UNICEF to fund projects helping children and pregnant women in the North suffering from malnutrition and health problems.