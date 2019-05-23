S. Korean Lawmakers to Launch Forum to Mend Ties With Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean lawmakers will launch a forum to seek a breakthrough in the strained Seoul-Tokyo relations.The Korea-Japan Forum will hold its first official meeting on Friday, following a launching ceremony at the National Assembly at 2 p.m.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang was appointed as the honorary chairman of the forum while Rep. Suh Chung-won, an independent lawmaker, was named chairman.Former South Korean ambassadors to Japan as well as Japan experts in academia joined the forum as advisers.A National Assembly official said that Moon, who served as head of an association of Korea-Japan lawmakers aimed at promoting bilateral relations, has been pondering over roles that lawmakers can take to mend ties.The forum members are reportedly coordinating with the presidential office as well as the Foreign Ministry to visit Japan before the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka slated for June 28th to the 29th.