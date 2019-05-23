US Senate Committee Draft Bill Bars Sharp Reduction in US Troops on Peninsula

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee unveiled a draft defense policy bill that prohibits significant reductions of U.S. forces in South Korea.The committee's chairman, Republican Senator James Inhofe, and ranking member, Democratic Senator Jack Reed, said on Thursday that the National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) of Fiscal Year 2020 prohibits the Pentagon from reducing the number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea from the current 28-thousand-500.This figure is larger than the 2019 NDAA, which set the minimum threshold of U.S. troops in South Korea below 22-thousand.The draft bill was revealed amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump could seek to reduce the U.S. troop presence in the country.Trump has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with costs associated with the South Korea-U.S. defense alliance, though he has said he has no plans to remove U.S. troops from the peninsula.