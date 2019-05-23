Moon: Development of New Technologies Vital to Address Aging Farming Population

Photo : KBS News

​President Moon Jae-in says developing and spreading new agriculture technologies are imperative when considering the aging population and lack of manpower in farming communities.Moon made the remark on Friday when he visited the Oksan Village in Ankang-eup, North Gyeongsang Province, which is one of the nation’s main rice-producing areas.As he planted rice with farmers, Moon called for active efforts to make mechanized agriculture more high tech.The president also tried spraying fertilizer using a drone and operated a self-driving rice-planting machine during his visit.The presidential office explained that Oksan Village is home to some 200 national treasures and is a place where traditional Korean culture has been kept intact.