Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Down 0.69%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 14-point-28 points, or point-69 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-45-point-31, the lowest closing value since January 8th.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing six-point-86 points, or point-98 percent, to close at 690-point-03.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-eight-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-188-point-four won.