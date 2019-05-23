Moon Plants Rice during Visit to Rural Village in Gyeongju

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in visited a southeastern rural village on Friday and promised efforts to increase farmers' income and improve educational and cultural facilities to attract more young people to farming communities.Moon also planted rice with locals in Oksan village in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.The president was first briefed by Gyeongju Mayor Joo Nak-young when he arrived in the town, after which he moved to the rice-planting site sporting a straw hat.He also observed a drone being used to spray fertilizer and got behind the wheel of a rice-planting machine.After the farming experience, Moon enjoyed a bowl of noodles and makgeolli, traditional Korean rice wine, prepared by the town's women.