New Public Interest Representatives Appointed to Minimum Wage Commission

Photo : KBS News

The government has appointed eight officials to the Minimum Wage Commission who will represent public interest groups following the resignation of previous commission members.The new officials, along with their management and labor counterparts, will deliberate on next year's minimum wage.Now that the commission's reorganization is complete, it will convene a plenary meeting next week to begin the deliberation process to decide the wage level for 2020.The list of public interest representatives announced by the Employment and Labor Ministry on Friday includes Kwon Soon-won, a professor of business administration at Sookmyung Women's University, professor of sociology at Hallym University Park Jun-sik and Noh Min-seon, a reseacher at the Korea Small Business Institute.The tripartite Minimum Wage Commission is comprised of 27 officials with nine each representing employers, employees and public interest.In many cases when labor and management are at odds, the public interest officials hold the casting vote.