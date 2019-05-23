Pres. Office Expects Higher Economic Growth in 2Q

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office says it expects stronger economic growth in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.Senior Presidential Secretary for Economic Affairs Yoon Jong-won made the comment at a policy symposium in Seoul on Friday, adding that fiscal policies are playing increasingly active roles in boosting the economy.Yoon attributed an on-quarter economic contraction of zero-point-three percent in the first quarter to unfavorable external conditions and the lackluster execution of budgets by regional governments.He said improvements in consumer and business sentiment among manufacturers are among the sources for optimism going forward, but warned that the steep decline in global trade remains a concern for trade-driven economies like South Korea.