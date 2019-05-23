1 Soldier Killed, 4 Injured in Warship Rope Snap Accident

One soldier was killed and four others were injured in a rope snap accident at the Cheonghae naval unit.
The military said the incident occurred Friday morning during a welcoming ceremony for the arrival of the unit’s destroyer at Jinhae Naval Base in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province following the completion of a six-month mission.
The rope tying the destroyer to the port had snapped, hitting five soldiers. The injured were taken to nearby medical facilities, but one of them died after suffering a serious blow to the head.
The other four soldiers are still being treated.
The soldiers had just returned to South Korea after being away for half a year on a maritime anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, situated between Africa and the Arabian peninsula.
A Navy official said an investigation is under way to find out the exact cause of the accident.