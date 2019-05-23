1 Soldier Killed, 4 Injured in Warship Rope Snap Accident

Photo : YONHAP News

One soldier was killed and four others were injured in a rope snap accident at the Cheonghae naval unit.The military said the incident occurred Friday morning during a welcoming ceremony for the arrival of the unit’s destroyer at Jinhae Naval Base in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province following the completion of a six-month mission.The rope tying the destroyer to the port had snapped, hitting five soldiers. The injured were taken to nearby medical facilities, but one of them died after suffering a serious blow to the head.The other four soldiers are still being treated.The soldiers had just returned to South Korea after being away for half a year on a maritime anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, situated between Africa and the Arabian peninsula.A Navy official said an investigation is under way to find out the exact cause of the accident.