S. Korea Issues Commemorative Medals for 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's state-run coin and bank note manufacturer has released medals commemorating the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.The Korea Minting, Security Printing and ID Card Operating Corporation(KOMSCO) unveiled gold and silver medals on Friday to celebrate the South Korean women’s national team’s third consecutive entry into the quadrennial event that will kick off in France early next month.They also feature dates and emblems of the three World Cups along with pictograms of South Korean athletes.Host France has also issued commemorative gold and silver coins with four different designs. The front sides of the coins feature portraits of athletes from Europe, Asia, America and Africa while the backs are emblazoned with the winning trophy of the forthcoming edition and the national flags of the winners in the previous editions.South Korea will begin its latest campaign by taking on France on June eighth.