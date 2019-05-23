S. Korea to Open Garden at Horticultural Expo in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is opening a traditional garden in China this week as part of the ongoing International Horticultural Exposition.The South Korean Embassy in China said on Friday that the South Korea Day will also be celebrated alongside the opening ceremony for the South Korean Garden at the 2019 Horticultural Expo Beijing on Saturday.South Korean Ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung and Suncheon Mayor Huh Seok will attend the ceremonies together with Chinese officials. Suncheon, the host of the international garden expo in 2013, will host the weekend events.Built on more than two-thousand square meters, the South Korean Garden will offer various programs for visitors to experience South Korean culture and remain open until October seventh.