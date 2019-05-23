Overseas S. Korean Language Institutes to Receive History Education Materials

Photo : YONHAP News

Educational materials produced by the South Korean government to teach overseas Koreans and their descendants about the history of their motherland will be sent to broader areas across the world.The Independence Hall of Korea said on Friday that it agreed with the Overseas Koreans Foundation to gradually expand the destinations for related contents to the whole world.Since 2017, the two agencies have been working together to develop and disseminate history-related materials to Korean language institutes abroad.Through last year, more than 30-thousand people at around 250 schools, mainly in North America, have been provided with educational materials.Under the agreement, they will be also given this year to those residing in Latin America, Europe and former Soviet Union member states.