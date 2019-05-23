N. Korea Demands 'New Calculation' from US on Denuclearization

North Korea has demanded the United States come up with a “new calculation” in order to move forward with stalled denuclearization negotiations.North Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson voiced the regime’s position in an interview with the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday, warning talks between the two countries will not resume as long as the U.S. holds on to its current calculations.The spokesperson also urged the U.S. to look squarely at reality and learn how to communicate and negotiate, claiming the U.S. is to blame for the unsuccessful second bilateral summit in Hanoi in February because it adhered to unrealistic methods and had a unilateral attitude.The official criticized Washington for not offering a corresponding response to the Pyongyang's goodwill measures such as the suspension of intercontinental ballistic missile launches and repatriation of U.S. war remains, instead demanding unilateral disarmament of the North.