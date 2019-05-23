Inter-Korea N. Korea Propaganda Outlet Stresses Inter-Korean Cooperation

A North Korean propaganda Web site has called on South Korea to be more proactive in advancing inter-Korean relations.



The propaganda outlet "Meari' said Saturday the two Koreas must be their own masters in order to smoothly resolve issues.



In an apparent reference to the South Korea-U.S. alliance, the article criticized the Seoul government for continuously following Washington's lead and urged Seoul to take more responsibility for cross-border relations.



North Korea is likely emphasizing the importance of inter-Korean cooperation over Seoul-Washington relations as its ties with the U.S. have been strained following the U.S. seizure of a North Korean cargo ship.



Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry said Friday that talks with the U.S. cannot resume unless Washington comes up with a "new method of calculation" and this will dampen the prospect of resolving the nuclear issue.