Rapid Change to Traditional View on Supporting Parents

A survey shows that how Koreans view the duty of caring for their parents in their later years is rapidly changing.According to a report published in the May edition of a periodical issued by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, respondents were asked about who takes on the burden of supporting one's parents in their later years.Over 70 percent of respondents said "family" in 2002, but this plunged to 26-point-seven percent as of last year.The report analyzes the results of a social survey conducted by Statistics Korea.Meanwhile the percentage of people who said that "society or others" are responsible for supporting their parents jumped from 19-point-seven to 54 percent in 2018.Nine-point-six percent said parents should fend for themselves in 2002. This rose to over 19 percent last year.