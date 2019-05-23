Domestic Ex-Employee of SK Chemicals Arrested on Accusations of Supplying Toxic Material to Oxy

A former executive at SK Chemicals has been arrested on accusations they played a role in recommending a toxic raw material used for humidifier sterilizers.



The Seoul Central District Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for the official, identified only as Choi. The court said the case is of a grave nature and the suspect has a risk of evidence destruction.



While working at SK Chemicals in 2000, Choi is accused of recommending PHMG as the key ingredient for humidifier sterilizers supplied to Oxy Reckitt Benckiser Korea.



PHMG was the raw material for the Oxy sterilizer product that caused the largest number of casualties.



Prosecutors suspect Choi recommended the material to Oxy Reckitt Benckiser without having conducted proper toxicity tests.



Choi is charged with accidental homicide resulting from professional negligence.



Humidifier disinfectant products that used ingredients supplied by SK Chemicals caused about 100 consumer deaths in South Korea.