Prime Minister Congratulates Bong Joon-ho on Winning Top Prize at Cannes

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has congratulated Korean director Bong Joon-ho on winning the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival, calling it the "best honor for Korean cinema."The prime minister on Sunday extended his congratulations to Bong on his social network account, saying that he gives thanks to workers in the film industry for their hard work and capabilities.Bong on Saturday grabbed the Palme d'Or prize at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival with his thriller comedy "Parasite," becoming the first Korean director to ever win Cannes' highest prize.