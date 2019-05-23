Trump Says Still Has Confidence in N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he is not disturbed by the latest missile launches by North Korea and still has confidence that the country's leader Kim Jong-un will keep his commitment to denuclearization.In a tweet during his state visit to Japan, Trump said that North Korea fired off "some small weapons," which disturbed some of his people and others, but not him. Then he said that he has confidence that Chairman Kim will keep the promise that he made to him.The tweet comes a day after his top security adviser John Bolton told reporters that there was "no doubt" the North's missile tests violated United Nations Security Council resolutions.In the same tweet, Trump also responded to the North's recent criticism of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. Trump said that he smiled when Kim called Joe Bidan a low IQ individual, adding that "Perhaps that's sending me a signal."