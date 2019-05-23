WHO Officially Classifies Gaming Addiction as Disorder

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization has officially acknowledged gaming addiction as a disease.A committee of the WHO's decision-making body included gaming disorder in its new international classification of diseases (ICD-11) on Saturday at the 72nd WHO assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.The committee unanimously approved the revision of the ICD, which is set to be submitted to the plenary committee meeting for adoption by member states on Tuesday. The revised classification will come into effect on January 1, 2022.According to the WHO, the supposed disease shows symptoms of impaired control over gaming and increasing priority given to gaming over other life interests and daily activities.The WTO's new guide will suggest that abnormal gaming behavior should be in evidence over a period of at least 12 months "for a diagnosis to be assigned" but added that the period might be shortened if symptoms are severe.