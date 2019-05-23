N. Korea Blasts S. Korea-US Military Drills as 'Betrayal'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has blasted combined military drills between South Korea and the United States as "war rehearsal" targeting the North, calling on Seoul to faithfully implement the inter-Korean military agreement aimed at easing military tensions.The North's official state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday that the Korean people would never accept the South Korean military's confrontational maneuvers running against the mood of reconciliation and peace on the Korean Peninsula.The KCNA said that the U.S. Strategic Command recently announced that the South Korean military took part for the first time in the nuclear attack drill "Global Thunder" that took place secretly at an air force base in North Dakota in the United States in November last year.It also took issue with the combined low-profile Dongmaeng drills between Seoul and Washington in March and a joint air drill last month, criticizing Seoul for continuing joint exercises.The KCNA then urged South Korean authorities to faithfully abide by inter-Korean declarations and military agreements.