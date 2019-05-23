Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin Earns 7th Win of the Season

Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin on Saturday picked up his seventh win of the season although his scoreless streak ended at 32 innings.
In the match against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, the South Korean left-hander gave up two runs in the second inning and allowed a season-high ten hits.
But he managed the game stably and left the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning as the team was leading 7-2. Dodgers won the game as Jose Urias pitched two scoreless innings.
Ryu's earned run average or ERA inched up to one-point-65 from one-point-52.