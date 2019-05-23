Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin Earns 7th Win of the Season

Photo : YONHAP News

Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin on Saturday picked up his seventh win of the season although his scoreless streak ended at 32 innings.In the match against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, the South Korean left-hander gave up two runs in the second inning and allowed a season-high ten hits.But he managed the game stably and left the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning as the team was leading 7-2. Dodgers won the game as Jose Urias pitched two scoreless innings.Ryu's earned run average or ERA inched up to one-point-65 from one-point-52.