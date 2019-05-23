Cooling Rains Falling Across S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of South Korea are seeing rain on Monday, cooling down summer-like heat experienced by many across the country in recent days.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that southern coastal regions including Jeju Island will receive 30 to 80 millimeters of rain, Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces ten to 40 millimeters, and Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces up to 20 millimeters on Monday.The rains are projected to reduce daytime temperatures to around 21 degrees Celsius in Seoul and other parts of the country, about ten degrees lower than the previous day.Heavy rain warnings have been issued for some parts of the nation, including higher elevation areas on Jeju and the southern coastal regions of South Jeolla Province. Up to 200 millimeters of rain is expected in the former, while over 100 millimeters is expected in the latter.The rain is expected to stop in most parts of the country during the night.