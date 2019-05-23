President Moon Celebrates Bong Joon-ho's Win at Cannes

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday shared a congratulatory message on social media after Bong Joon-ho became the first South Korean to win the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival for "Parasite."The president said that Bong's achievement is a meaningful gift to workers in the film industry as the nation marks 100 years of Korean cinema.Moon said he, along with many Koreans who are fans of Korean films, are delighted with Bong’s win at the illustrious event.He also praised Bong’s talent for creating dynamic stories from mundane, everyday life, adding that he can't wait to watch the film.The president said that he is well aware of the great dedication and hard work the filmmakers put into “Parasite” and that such efforts have generated great pride for the industry.