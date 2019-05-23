Diplomat Accused of Leaking Moon-Trump Talks Returns to S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

A diplomat at the South Korean embassy in Washington accused of leaking the content of a private telephone conversation between the presidents of South Korea and the U.S. returned home on Sunday.The diplomat, identified only as "K," arrived at Incheon International Airport on Sunday afternoon along with a joint inspection team from the presidential office and the Foreign Ministry.The inspectors reportedly completed their probe at the embassy and returned with K for further investigation.The Foreign Ministry plans to hold a disciplinary committee meeting with the diplomat in the near future based on the probe's results.Citing an unnamed source at the embassy earlier this month, main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Khang Hyo-shang disclosed details from a leaked confidential phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.The recently repatriated diplomat is the alleged source of the leak.