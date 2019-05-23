S. Korea's Assembly Speaker to Visit Russia, Baltic States

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is set to embark on a ten-day trip to Russia and the Baltic region in an effort to promote parliamentary diplomacy regarding peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon will depart for Russia on Monday morning for a three-day trip that will be followed by visits to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.In Moscow, Moon plans to meet chairman of Russia's lower house State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of the Federal Council Valentina Matviyenko to discuss ways to promote parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.Moon will then head to the Baltic nations beginning on Thursday, where he will meet Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite in their respective countries.It will be the first time in eight years a sitting Korean parliamentary speaker has traveled to the Baltic region.