N. Korea Urges S. Korea to Focus on 'Fundamental Problems' Instead of Humanitarian Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media has urged South Korea to focus on "fundamental" problems in order to improve inter-Korean relations in an apparent effort to shift attention away from humanitarian aid.North Korea’s DPRK Today said on Sunday that South Korea is trying to deceive the public and behaves as if it is fulfilling North-South declarations by talking about humanitarian aid and exchanges while ignoring fundamental issues.The remarks represent one of the first public statements North Korea has made on Seoul's humanitarian aid overture. The previous day, North Korean propaganda website Uriminzokkiri published similar statements.Earlier this month, South Korea announced it would move forward with a plan to provide the North with eight-million dollars worth of aid via international organizations.DPRK Today urged Seoul to instead concentrate on issues agreed upon during the three inter-Korean summits last year.It also denounced Seoul’s participation in joint military drills with outside forces -- likely referring to the United States and United Nations Command -- labeling such exercises as insincere and hostile.