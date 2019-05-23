Video from Koreas' GP Demolition Verification Unveiled for First Time

Photo : KBS News

Video footage of military officials from the two Koreas verifying the demolition and withdrawal of eleven guard posts along each side of the inter-Korean border last December was unveiled for the first time.KBS reported on the video from a body camera attached to a South Korean soldier on Saturday, in which inspectors cross the military demarcation line(MDL) through a small footpath in a tense moment, before they are greeted by their North Korean counterparts.The paths were built for the first time since the signing of the 1953 Armistice Agreement for teams of inspectors to verify the demolition work at each guard post from a month earlier.Under a military agreement signed during the Pyongyang inter-Korean summit last September, the two sides agreed to demolish ten out of eleven guard posts on each side, in a bid to reduce cross-border military tensions.Weapons and troops were removed from the eleventh post on each side for preservation.