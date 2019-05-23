Economy
KOSPI Closes Monday Down Slightly 0.05%
Write: 2019-05-27 15:54:29 / Update: 2019-05-27 15:54:39
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost one-point-10 points, or point-05 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-44-point-21.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell slightly, losing point-36 point, or point-05 percent, to close at 689-point-67.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-nine-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-184-point-five won.
